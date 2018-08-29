The Zachary City Council’s meeting ran long and got contentious Tuesday when a group of Eagle Drive residents who want speed humps — or some other kind of traffic calming measure — on their residential street expressed frustration that the city hasn’t gotten closer to making a decision on the matter.
The issue has been discussed at the council’s past two meetings, and the council agreed to direct the city to research the feasibility of installing speed humps. City attorney John Hopewell said Tuesday he doesn’t yet have all the information the council wanted him to look into, such as installation and maintenance costs.
No action was taken Tuesday. Hopewell said he hopes to present his findings at a meeting next month.
John LeBlanc, the Eagle Drive resident who initially brought the issue before the council, said he is disappointed he hasn’t heard from anyone in city government with an update on the situation since the last council meeting. He said something needs to be done soon.
Chris and Emily Harr, who live near LeBlanc on Fennwood Drive, said they requested public records that revealed no emails had been sent between the mayor and council members about the issue.
Like LeBlanc, Chris Harr encouraged quick action. Harr said a truck recently ended up in front of his house after the driver struck someone else’s home.
“What price tag does this council put on our children’s safety?” Emily Harr said. “There are cost-effective traffic calming measures that can and should be implemented by the city.”
Council members urged patience as the city investigates its options. They said it's important that the city — which has installed traffic calming devices in the past only to later remove them — takes time to set criteria for what streets are eligible for the devices and how much they would cost.
“This type of stuff moves extremely slow — much slower than it should, agreed,” said Councilman Tommy Womack. “But to bring an issue to the council of this magnitude is not something we’re going to be able to solve in a month or two. There’s quite a bit more that goes into this type of decision.”
Earlier in the meeting, the council tabled a hookah lounge owner’s request for a conditional use permit, for a second time in a year sidelining the owner’s effort to be able to sell alcohol.
In January, the council denied the request of April Scott, owner of Cloud 9 Hookah Lounge on La. 19, for the permit, saying her business didn’t have enough parking spaces to comply with development code requirements for places that sell alcohol.
When Scott returned Tuesday, she said the parking issue has been rectified. She said some neighboring businesses have agreed for her patrons to park in their lots, and that an engineer had determined she had enough spaces to comply with the code — information she had submitted to the city ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.
But council members said the city needs time to verify that information, prompting them to table Scott’s request.
Scott voiced her displeasure at being delayed again. She said she believes being approved to sell alcohol would help ensure the safety of those coming to her business.
“We’ve successfully run a business for the last six to seven months in the community based on BYOB,” and there have been no problems, Scott said. But “we want to be able to regulate alcohol consumption at this point.”