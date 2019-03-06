Young and old gathered Feb. 16 for the fourth annual SJB Rally-at-the-Alley Bowl-a-thon hosted by the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Youth Ministry at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
This family-oriented event afforded the more than 80 participants an opportunity to bowl.
Participants competed in support of the Youth Ministry, which netted over $2,500.
Door prizes from area businesses were awarded throughout the two-hour event. Parishioners provided handcrafted wooden crosses and wall plaques, as well as gift cards for winning participants.
Youth Minister Assistant Director Lesley Halphen said, “This proved to be an awesome family-fun time with a wide variety of participants and lots of fellowship. And we are already looking forward to next year’s event.”
Next among the annual fundraising events coordinated by the SJB Youth Resource Committee is the upcoming Italian Dinner following the 4:30 p.m. Mass on May 4, in the St. John the Baptist Church gym. Tickets are $25 per adult and $10 per child. For information, visit the church parish website www. sjb-ola.org/youth-ministry, call Lesley Halphen at the SJB Youth Ministry Office (225) 654-5885 or email lhalphen@sjb-ola.org.