Terry Gomez has been elected president of the Rotary Club of Zachary.
The swearing in ceremony was June 21, at The Pointe at Americana.
Gomez was sworn in by Mayor David Amrhein, and will serve as president through 2019.
The installation banquet had a western theme, and members of the Rotary Club were served barbecue in honor of the new “Rotary Sheriff” in town.
In his capacity as president of the Rotary Club of Zachary, Gomez will lead the membership group of professionals who meet weekly for programs, service and networking, according to a news release.
“Rotary is about 'Service above Self' and I am excited to be this year’s president and look forward to our many service projects,” Gomez said.