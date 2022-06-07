Learn to sew and help dogs
A Truly Beginners Sewing Class will be held at the Zachary Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 1900 Church St. Class is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 14.
The project, a dog bed, will benefit Must Luv Dogs. The project can count as community service hours.
Basic sewing topics will be discussed. Students may bring their own sewing tools, but machines and tools will be available.
Class is limited to four. Contact the Zachary branch at (225) 658-1850 to register. Contact the instructor at (318) 452-5106 for information.
Summer reading is here
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program, "Oceans of Possibilities," runs through Aug. 15.
Remember to track your reading and earn rewards for all ages. Sign up at your local branch or online at ebrpl.beanstack.org. Then, log the books you read into your Beanstack account to earn virtual badges and completion rewards, as well as entries for weekly prize drawings.
Many activities are planned through the summer reading program at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Here are some kids activities happening at the Zachary, Baker and Pride-Chaneyville branches. Be sure to register with the branch. Visit www.ebrpl.com to see other activities and branches.
Harvey Rabbit, Cecil the Orangutan, Miss Laura and Mr. Tim will bring ventriloquism, puppetry, music, magic and comedy to the library.
Baker: Monday, June 13, 10 a.m.
Zachary: Monday, June 13, 2:30 p.m.
Pride-Chaneyville: Friday, June 17, 10 a.m.
The Little Mermaid from the Petite Princess Company will be sharing stories as well as some ocean education, fun with shells and bubbles, sea creature identification, photo ops and more for ages 3 and up. Group registration is required.
Pride-Chaneyville: June 20, 2:30 p.m.
Zachary: June 22, 10 a.m.
Baker: June 23, 10 a.m.
Based on Johnette’s multi-award winning “Fins and Grins” recording, audiences learn about sea horses, penguins, stingrays, amphibians and more marine creatures with songs of the sea.
Baker: June 27, 2:30 p.m.
Zachary: June 28, 10 a.m.
Pride-Chaneyville: June 28, 2:30 p.m.
Juggler extraordinaire, Wink Danenberg, will show his talented juggling. Patrons may even be part of the show. Wink has been entertaining children of all ages for over 20 years with his juggling and comedy. Recommended for ages 3 and up.
Zachary: June 16, 10 a.m.
Baker: July 13, 10 a.m.
Farmer Minor tells stories about Daisy's formative years with Farmer & Mrs. Minor and shares many of her favorite pig books. Daisy probably has the world's largest collection of ‘pig’ books and is the "most famous pig in the whole world!" Group registration is required.
Pride-Chaneyville: June 22, 2:30 p.m.
Baker: June 27, 10 a.m.
Zachary: June 29, 2:30 p.m.