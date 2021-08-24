The first Zachary Back-to-School Family Day held Saturday at Zachary Community Park was planned to focus on children and their families.
Organizer Crystal McGhee formed a steering committee of parents and community volunteers to plan and execute the event. Activities included 3-on-3 basketball, an adult kickball tournament, cornhole matches, face painting and a craft pavilion.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library Bookmobile provided book services and prizes and gifts were given away to participants.
Youth volunteers from the high school and middle school Beta Club and Honor Society helped at the pavilions and stations.