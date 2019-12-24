The Southern premiere of Mallory Kennedy’s "The Fiddling Horse" was Dec. 12 at Zachary High’s Performing Arts Center.
It was more than a homecoming for the 2005 graduate of Zachary High. It also was the production crew’s way to say thank you to the Zachary, Zachary Community Schools and the people who were a part of the cast.
“We couldn’t have been more delighted with the reception and support we received at the Southern Premiere," Kennedy said. “I had never seen the theater at ZHS and was taken aback by the beautiful facilities there at the high school. We hope this event will be the first of many.”
Kennedy said she was thankful Zachary schools Superintendent Scott Devillier and the Zachary school system “embraced us with open arms” and offered to host the event at the Visual & Performing Arts Center at Zachary High.
Devillier said, “I am so proud of Mallory for all of her accomplishments in her career. She is such dynamic young lady that will be successful in life.”
"The Fiddling Horse" is a dark comedy following Leslie Heart, a woman who inherits a racehorse. To improve her failing social status, she teams up with an ex-celebrity jockey to execute a long-con to cash in secretly on the monetary and social winnings at the racecourse.
Kennedy is a Louisiana native paired with Canadian C.J. Wallis. Wallis is a director from Vancouver, British Columbia, who released five feature films including "Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much," as well as over 100 music videos and album covers for some of the biggest artists in the music industry.
The pair achieved industry attention for the "Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much." The documentary explores how a Texas math teacher became adept at recording and memorizing prices of products featured on "The Price Is Right" since its inception in 1972, culminating in him helping a contestant place a perfect bid during a 2008 Showcase Showdown, and ending in one of the biggest controversies in game show history. The film featured the show’s producer of 36 years Roger Dobkowitz and game show legend Bob Barker. In 2017, the film won Best Documentary at the Orlando Film Festival.
Kennedy said "The Fiddling Horse" project was exciting from inception because of its setting and ability to put Louisiana front and center. “C.J. wrote 'The Fiddling Horse' specifically knowing we would be filming in Louisiana and that was a big thrill for me,” she said. “We were able to showcase locations that were special to me personally, including Nottoway Plantation, and it also presented an opportunity of highlighting Louisiana as Louisiana while in winter, which is a bit unorthodox from what you typically see when the state is featured on screen.”
“It was very important to C.J. and I to have a local screening for the film,” Kennedy said. “It was shot in Zachary and Baton Rouge, and many people from the area also appear in the film and were involved in the production and we wanted to be able to bring ‘The Fiddling Horse’ home to them.”
Kennedy and Wallis formed Margrette Bird Pictures to shoot and produce independent projects. The film house has also earned a Golden Gate award and "The Fiddling Horse" was selected as an indie film of the day by the online publication Film Daily. “As a self-financed independent production, we are constantly having to prove that our unorthodox movie-making model works, so the awards that the film has received do help a great deal in legitimizing our methods to others in the industry and assist in catching the eye and attention of the media, distribution platforms and investors too,” she said.
The movie's Louisiana setting was a backdrop for some noted out-of-state movie stars. The film stars stand-up comedian Andy Kindler ("Everybody Loves Raymond," "Bob’s Burgers," "I’m Dying Up Here"); J. Elvis Weinstein ("Mystery Science Theater 3000," "Freaks and Geeks"); Paula Lindberg ("Eureka"), Alley Mills ("The Wonder Years," "The Bold and the Beautiful"); David Haydn-Jones ("Supernatural"); and Heather Matarazzo ("The Princess Diaries," "Welcome to the Dollhouse," "The L Word").
A noted Zachary cast member is Rose W. Fehn, Kennedy’s mother. Fehn was a producer with an acting role in "The Fiddling Horse." She was also involved in "The Contestant Who Knew Too Much" documentary.
The pair has joined in partnership with Adrian College in Michigan and will begin hosting special workshops and speaking to their film students on a regular basis starting in January. They would like to develop a similar type of relationship in Zachary.
Kennedy speaks fondly of her Zachary roots and the family she still has there. “Zachary was where I first began performing,” she said. “I sang regularly at First Baptist Church and in their productions and around town for events and such. I was a member of the Baby Belles when the elementary school had a dance team, participated in drama in middle school with Mrs. (Janelle) Newman, and cheered for the Broncos in high school.”
Kennedy was scouted by a talent agency out of New York when she was in fourth grade, but she never pursued that path. However, she gets to explore acting in "The Fiddling Horse." She balances her producing role with the portrayal of Truvy Jones in the film. “The truth is, Truvy Jones, who I think has since been renamed after we realized it was the same as Dolly Parton’s character in Steel Magnolias, wasn’t originally in the script,” she said. “She was added on a whim one night when C.J. was editing and decided he needed someone on the other end of a telephone call with Andy Kindler’s character, Barry.”
“I recorded a few ad libs, and C.J. placed them in,” she said. “It all took quite literally less than 10 minutes, so I’d say it was very easy to be Truvy.”
Kennedy’s professional roots include public relations and consulting. “I worked for the city of Baton Rouge (under Zachary’s Sharon Phillips) in the Office of Public Information for the Metropolitan Council and the Mayor’s Office when Mayor (Kip) Holden was there and then went on from there to do political consulting and fundraising work,” she said.
Phillips, the public information officer for the city of Zachary, said she has known Kennedy and her family for years, since they both lived Zachary.
Kennedy worked as an intern with Phillips assisting in the everyday operation of Metro 21, which is the City of Baton Rouge’s Government Cable TV Channel. “It was then I realized her creativity and her excellent communication and people skills and encouraged her to venture out to new areas.” Phillips said. “From there, she ran several political campaigns and seemed to love the limelight. I am so proud of her. She is ambitious and adventurous and not afraid to follow her dreams. It was very rewarding to see the film she produced, and especially rewarding to see her name on the screen.”
Kennedy and Wallis would like to continue inspiring young people in and outside of Zachary to pursue careers in film. “It is extremely important to us to make a connection and be a source of information for students who are looking to break into the film industry,” Kennedy said.
She noted that "The Fiddling Horse" was completed with a crew of about six people in 12 days for $54,000 and "Perfect Bid" was made for less than $20,000. “We are proof that you don’t have to have millions of dollars to make a movie, you only have to have determination.”