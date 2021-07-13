On July 9, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Ashley Anderson Traylor, of Hammond, has been appointed to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Traylor is an attorney at Anderson, Traylor, and Edwards and will represent the 1st Congressional District and will serve at-large.
The Louisiana Gaming Control Board regulates all gaming activities under its jurisdiction in a manner which instills public confidence and trust that gaming activities are conducted honestly and free from criminal and corruptive elements; to insure the integrity of individual gaming activities by the regulation of persons, practices, associations and activities within the gaming industry.
Scott M. Masterson, of Zachary, and Tresa Byrd, of Greensburg, have been appointed to the Louisiana State Uniform Construction Code Council.
Masterson is the chief building official for the City of Zachary.
Byrd is a building official with the St. Helena Parish Police Jury.
The primary function of the council is to review and adopt the state uniform construction code, provide training and education of code officials, and accept all requests for amendments of the code, except the Louisiana State Plumbing Code. Specifically, the council establishes the requirements and process for the certification and continuing education of code enforcement officers, code enforcement inspectors, third party providers and building officials and determines whether amendments to the state uniform construction code are justified.
Gregory J. McKneely, of Amite, has been appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors. McKneely is the manager of the McKneely Funeral Home of Amite and Kentwood and will represent District D.
The Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Director's mission is to regulate embalmers, funeral homes, funeral directors and people engaged in the care and disposition of the deceased and handling consumer complaints.