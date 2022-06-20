The NCAA Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships, held June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon, had a Zachary flavor with freshman Kenson Tate representing Lamar University, sophomore Sean Burrell representing LSU and senior Kristian Jackson representing Southeastern Louisiana University.
The three Zachary High School alums provided outstanding individual performances in the meet. Their high school coach, Chris Carrier, watched with a proud eye. “I am glad to see all three kids have success at the next level,” Carrier said.
Tate started things off on June 8 with a long jump leap of 7.53 meters, which was good enough for 12th place overall, earning him second team All-American and first team Freshman All-American honors with the second-longest freshman mark at the meet. His performance was also the third best from the West Region. His longest jump was on his last attempt.
Expect Tate to be back in Eugene for the NCAA championships next season. "I'm not satisfied," said Tate. "But the experiences I've had this year and at this meet will lay the foundation for future success. I am disappointed in the outcome, but I gave my best effort today and I am proud of that. I will be back."
Carrier touted Tate's work ethic and said he “is always working hard to get better every day.”
The next night, sophomore Sean “Squirrel” Burrell competed in the semifinals of the 400-meter hurdles. Before the race, there was a passing acknowledgment by the TV analysts that Burrell was defending his title, with more emphasis on the competition. A hamstring injury that prevented him from competing in the hurdles until late April was not apparent as the Squirrel destroyed the competition and changed the tune of the national broadcast team.
The 400-meter hurdle finals on June 10 were more of the same. As the Burrell family watched in Oregon and fans back home stayed up past 9 p.m., Burrell defended his title with a strong kick in the last 140 meters to win in 48.70 seconds.
“Sean winning back-to-back 400-meter hurdle championships is great and it was great to see him bounce back from the Olympic trials last year,” Carrier said.
On June 11, Jackson took center stage for Zachary, competing in the discus competition. Jackson finished 22nd nationally with a top mark of 148-8 on her second attempt. Jackson owns the Southeastern school discus record with her 176-8 throw during the NCAA Eastern Regional qualifiers. She also won the discus and placed second in the hammer throw and shot put at the Southland Outdoor Championships to earn the title of Southland Conference Outdoor Female Outstanding Performer earlier this year.
Carrier described Jackson as “one of the hardest workers I know. She may not have done as well as she wanted but success is not about winning or losing, but giving your best on any given day and Kristian gave her best.”