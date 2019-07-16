Zachary officials are rolling back by 2 mills a property tax the school district uses to repay bonded debt from building construction.
The Zachary Community School Board approved the change from 36 to 34 mills at its meeting Tuesday.
The tax revenue repays bonds that financed school construction between 2004 and 2010, soon after the Zachary school district was created in 2003. With more houses and people coming to Zachary in the ensuing years, now “we’re collecting more money than we need to pay the debt,” said Superintendent Scott Devillier.
Longtime board member Hubie Owen recalled that when the Zachary school district was first set up, he and other officials promised that “when we could, we would” roll back the millages.
“This is a big deal,” Owen said.
Also at the meeting, Devillier announced Jonathan McClinton has been hired to fill a newly created dean of students role at Copper Mill Elementary School, which houses fifth and sixth grades.
The dean will primarily deal with student discipline, helping free up time of assistant principals who have been handling such matters up till now, said school district Human Resources Director Yolanda Williams.
No specific discipline problems prompted the hire, she said. Rather, it’s just an effort to put extra eyes on students who are approaching middle-school age and who change classes on their own, not under escort by teachers.
“You just have the chances of things happening a little more often,” Williams said.
Meanwhile, the district is trying to fill a few last-minute staff vacancies before the start of the school year on Aug. 8.
“There is a teacher shortage,” Williams said, adding that it has been especially difficult to find math instructors.
The board also:
- Approved a two-year contract for Jules Monte Burke, who has been hired as the new supervisor of child welfare and attendance.
- Presented a $500 check to the Zachary MLK Committee for its school supply giveaway, scheduled Aug. 3 in the high school gym. Board members raised the funds.
- Recognized Zachary High School student Sean Burrelll, who was named the 2018-19 Gatorade Louisiana Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
- Honored recent retirees Janice Hall, of the Zachary Early Learning Center, and Catherine Raziano, of Zachary High School.