The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Jan. 21-Feb. 3:
Lateisha Atkins: 32; 1209 Boreas Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Keithen Bateaste: 22; 718 A. Morris Smith, Centreville, Mississippi; possession of marijuana Timothy Matthews: 31; 3990 Lake Court, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Daniel Buffington: 18; 5929 St. Gerard Ave., Baton Rouge; theft of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen things, nine counts simple burglary, five counts simple criminal damage to property
Darius Budgewater: 25; 6060 Winchester Ave., Baton Rouge, improper lane usage and possession of marijuana
Mathew Bush: 28; 3600 Cypress Park Ave., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Ashley Caddo: 39; 11445 Bard Ave., No. 107, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Emanuel Chavis: 31; 14737 Central Woods Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana and improper lane usage
Seger Doucet: 36; homeless; criminal trespassing
Bobby Duncan: 19; 630 N. 30th St., Baton Rouge; theft of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen things, nine counts simple burglary, five counts simple criminal damage to property
Darius Eubanks: 27; 7882 John Turner Lane, Ethel, possession of marijuana and head lamps required
Robert Hampton: 25; 806 E. Howard St., Centreville, Mississippi; possession of marijuana
Chaka Jackson: 36; 5312 Jackson Ave., Baton Rouge; simple burglary, aggravated flight from an officer and stop signs violation
Frank Johnson: 37; 5355 Bank St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Shawn Jones Jr.: 23; 23508 Chuck Wagon Drive, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Travis Lathers: 35; 21638 Legon Road, Apt. 3, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
James Lee II: 28; 21287 U.S. 61 South, Lorman, Mississippi; possession of marijuana and improper lane usage
Sidney Mack III: 44; 4362 Blount Road, Unit B, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Milton Maloid: 34; 3114 Toronto Drive, Baton Rouge; simple burglary
Precious Maloid: 26; 11417 Stan Ave., Apt 15, Baton Rouge; remaining after forbidden
Kolby Mitchell: 19; 4141 Shaffett Lane, Zachary; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Emma Oldbear: 21; 3211 Pope Road, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Diereon Perry: 18; 8539 Sorrel Ave., Baton Rouge; illegal possession of stolen things
Isaiah Robertson: 18; 22601 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; theft
Lakearston Simmons: 18; 2115 Ridgefield Ave., Zachary; possession of marijuana
Booker Roseburr: 723 Ray Weiland Drive, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Bryan Tannehill: 39; 8468 Pin Oak Lane, Zachary; DWI
Ashton Thomas: 21; 4526 Ave. G, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Jacqueline Williams: 60, 5983 East Highway, Slaughter; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Donald Veal: 49, 2085 Water Drive, Marrero; speeding 48/35, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana