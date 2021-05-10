A wagon train of golf carts journeyed across Copper Mill Golf course Friday, May 7, filling the tiny holes found on the greens instead of making them.
Despite its billing and the lure of a keg of beer, the Divot Party was both lots of hard work and opportunity for a family outing as Copper Mill residents, some with small children in tow, traveled to each hole to fill the divots left as clubs hit the ground.
General Manager Patrick Schelah was pleased in the good turnout and said it reflects the increasing number of rounds of golf played at the course in recent years. The course opened in 2004 and features native Louisiana terrain with more than 50 bunkers and water hazards on 13 holes.