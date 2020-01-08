In December, Kids’ Orchestra hosted its 2019 Winter Neighborhood Concert Series at six program sites across East Baton Rouge Parish.
The Neighborhood Concert Series is Kids’ Orchestra signature concert program that allows its students to perform for an audience and showcase the musical skills they have developed in the organization’s afterschool program.
The 2019 Winter Neighborhood Concert Series incorporates small-group student performances of simple musical pieces and short informational presentations to highlight core topics found in the orchestra’s after-school music program.
Students played Dec. 9 at LaSalle Elementary and Park Ridge Academic Magnet School; Dec. 10 at Zachary Elementary and Westdale Heights Academic Magnet School; Dec. 11 at Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet; and Dec. 12 at Dufrocq Elementary School.
Kids’ Orchestra Executive Director Jody Hanet said the Winter Neighborhood Concert Series is the first time performing in front of an audience for many of the students.