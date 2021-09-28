Christian’s Creamery opened over the Sept. 17-18 weekend at 14350 Wax Road, Suite 107. It celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting from the Central Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 17 and held a grand opening celebration Sept. 18.
The creamery, open from noon to 9 p.m., serves a variety of homemade ice cream products made from local dairy. It has treats for people with dietary restrictions, including dairy-free and sugar-free options.
Christian’s also keeps school supplies in the dining area and provides free Wi-Fi. Christian Guyban, owner, said he encourages local students to bring their homework to the creamery and use the supplies to complete their homework.