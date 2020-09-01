Ethos Human Performance celebrates ribbon -cutting with Central Chamber
CENTRAL — Ethos Human Performance and Physical Therapy on Hooper Road celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Central Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 21.
The clinical side of Ethos specializes in sports and orthopedics. Dr. Marc Oceguera’s background gives him insight in helping athletes recover from injury or train for more effective performance. His former clients include the Atlanta Braves, the Pittsburg Pirates, the U.S. military and Cirque du Soleil.
Ethos offers gym space for group classes like spin or total body workouts equipment that uses air resistance to help clients recover or build muscle.
To become a patient or client of Ethos, call (225) 256–2467.
$130,000 spent locally during Hello Local Campaign
CENTRAL — The Central Chamber of Commerce encouraged over $130,000 of spending at local businesses through the Hello Local Campaign from June 8 to Aug. 8. Hello Local included a giveaway for a Louis Vuitton purse sponsored by 15 local businesses. Customers who spent at least $10 were eligible to enter. The winner, Becky Walls, was announced at the chamber’s August member meeting.
“I am pleased with the support of the community in shopping locally. By supporting local businesses, our community is supporting our schools and city. I appreciate our businesses and sponsors for being a part of this successful program,” said Ron Erickson, Central Chamber of Commerce CEO and president.
Hello Local helped raise awareness on the impact of shopping locally on Central schools and the city through social media posts, interviews, signage and live videos. Out of all sales made in Central, 2.5% of taxes support Central Community Schools, 2% supports the city of Central and 1.5% supports infrastructure.
The chamber also used the Hello Local brand to highlight local businesses and help them reach the community as they reopened after the stay-at-home order was lifted. One- to two-minute videos were produced for 25 businesses that received 11.5 thousand views and 18 businesses submitted business updates which were shared on social media and received 4.7 thousand views.
Bayou Jiu Jitsu celebrates Wax Road location with ribbon cutting
Bayou Jiu Jitsu made a move from its Hooper Road location to a new space on Wax Road during Louisiana’s stay-at-home order. The Central Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new location Aug. 25 to celebrate the move. The new facility offers more mat space, a children’s play area and a shower.
Kevin Bellard says it has more students since resuming classes. Bellard and the other instructors teach all ages and all skill levels at both the Central and Baton Rouge locations. Bellard encourages anyone interested to stop by and try it out. The first class is free.
Visit https://bayoujiujitsu.us or call (225) 505-8500.