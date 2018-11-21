The Zachary Community School Board presented awards to a student and a recently retired teacher at its meeting on Nov. 13.
Kahleel Howard, a student at Zachary High School, was recognized for being elected president of the Louisiana chapter of Future Business Leaders of America for the 2018-2019 academic year. Howard heads a team of about a dozen state-level club officers from high schools around Louisiana.
Stacey Hunt, who was a teacher at Zachary Elementary School before retiring last year, was honored for her 22 years of service to the school district.