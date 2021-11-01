The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Oct. 15-21:
Jaqualin Dunn: 28, 2239 Motel Lane, Jackson, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Shawn Elsey: 50, 3722 Pope St., Zachary, remaining after forbidden
DeQuan Jones: 41, 4904 Tristian St., Baker, hit-and-run
Kevin Jones: 23, 11239 Cypress Glenn Ave., Baton Rouge, simple criminal damage to property and domestic abuse aggravated assault – child endangerment
Antoinette Porter: 50, 4691 Gibben Payne, Baker, theft and criminal trespass
Don Raby: 33, 14258 Stonegate Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Nicholas Spann: 25, 1814 Saul Ave, Zachary, attempted simple burglary, criminal trespass, flight from an officer, possession of Schedule II and simple arson
Kerry Sullivan: 5181 Commerce Blvd., St. Francisville, remaining after forbidden
Kelcie Vappie: 23, 9113 Highland Oaks, Zachary, possession of marijuana