The Zachary Rotary Club held its annual installation banquet at The Pointe at Americana on June 20.
Outgoing President Terry Gomez passed the gavel to Brandy Westmoreland, who will serve as the 2019-2020 Rotary president. Westmoreland said, “I’m honored to serve my fellow Rotarians and the community as president this year. Learning to serve others was instilled in me from my family at an early age.”
More than 60 Rotarians attended the event, which had a camping theme chosen by the incoming president. “Camping is a great pastime of mine, whether it’s exploring nature or conquering new heights, you create memories that will last a lifetime, and I hope that is what we will accomplish in Rotary,” Westmoreland said.
This year’s motto is “Come Journey With Me.”
Outgoing President Terry Gomez and Foundation Committee Chairman Ruby Homayssi awarded an annual Paul Harris Fellowship, chosen by the Foundation Committee, to Public Relations leader Sharon Phillips. Gomez said Phillips represented the club well throughout the community and met the criteria of a dedicated Rotarian, one who exhibits the true meaning of service above self.
In addition, two anonymous Zachary Rotary Club members donated their points to help other members qualify as Paul Harris Fellows. Those members contributed to the Rotary Foundation and received a point for every dollar donated. A Paul Harris Fellowship is awarded at the $1,000 level.
It is because of gifts such as this The Rotary Foundation can carry out an array of programs that achieve changes in our world: improved living conditions, increased food production, better education, wider availability of treatment and rehabilitation for the sick and disabled, new channels for the flow of international understanding, and brighter hopes for peace.
Four Rotarians were selected to receive these donated points, Westmoreland, Mary Landry, Jennifer Boyd and Theresa Payment.
Board members also include Literacy leader Heather Prejean, Membership Chairwoman Charlene Smith, Club Service Chairman Brandon Noel, Club Administration L.T. Dupre, Sergeant at Arms John Dry, Foundation Chairwoman Ruby Homayssi, Interact Chairwoman Mary Landry, board member Danette Castello, Treasurer Jennifer Boyd, and Secretary Lisa Rioux.
Mayor David Amrhein administered the oath for the incoming members.