Cox Communications is accepting applications through April 9 for $2,500 Innovation in Education grants for public and private schools in its Southeast Region, which includes Acadiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Florida’s Gulf Coast (Pensacola and Fort Walton), Central Florida (Gainesville and Ocala) and Middle Georgia (Macon and Warner Robins).
Grant applications are available to prekindergarten through 12th-grade teachers and classrooms at coxcharitiesser.org. Applicants will be notified of their funding status before the close of the 2018-19 school year. Grant recipients will receive payments at the start of the 2019-20 school year.