Annual Healthy Kids Day set for Saturday
The YMCA of the Capital Area is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30, at Americana YMCA, 4200 Liberty Way, Zachary.
The event will feature activities such as fitness segments, healthy snacks and local businesses to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home.
The Y also offers tips to keep kids healthy in the summer.
High Five the Fruits and Veggies: Make sure kids get at least five servings of fruits and veggies each day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend for healthy childhood development. And to keep kids’ taste buds evolving, have everyone in the family try at least one bite of a new fruit or vegetable at least once a month.
Read Together: Enjoy books through summer program — and 30 minutes a day goes a long way. Take trips to the local library or create a family reading challenge to see who can log the most minutes of reading. Encourage youth to create their own stories as well.
Get Moving: Activities that require movement also help kids flex their mental muscle. Use materials in unique ways: Ask youth to build models, manipulate tools or develop their own theatrical scenes.
Play Together: Play may be the best way to prevent childhood obesity. By putting more play into your family’s day, you will soon find yourself getting the activity that will have your family feeling energized and strong.
Make sleep a priority: Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5-12 and 7-8 hours per night for adults. Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining our healthy immune system, metabolism, mood, memory, and learning.
Help the library with survey
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has hired Management Partners, a consulting firm specializing in assisting local governments, to help update its Strategic Plan. Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts and ideas about the library by visiting ebrpl.com/survey. Individual responses to this survey are confidential and anonymous. The survey will remain open until May 10.
Code Red Chili Cook-off set
The 6th annual Code Red Chili Cook-off, which benefits the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation and its projects at the hospital, will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 21, in downtown Zachary.
Visitors can sample chili and salsa around while cooking teams compete for cash prizes. They can also enjoy live music, concessions, arts and crafts market, children's tent, and more. Attendees may bring chairs.
The Code Red Chili Cook-off competition is open to amateurs and professionals of all ages, and team entries can be taken up until the day of the event. To enter, email tpayment@lanermc.org or call (225) 658-6699 to request a rules and registration packet!
Water Sports Festival
A Water Sports Festival and Professional Extreme Water Sports Competition and Show will take place June 18 at Tri-Lakes, Bennett’s Water Ski and Wakeboard School, 18605 Barnett Road, in Zachary.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car. Limited VIP tickets are $100 per person and include refreshments. No ice chests allowed. Concessions available on-site.
Music at the gazebo
The Cam Pyle Band will play at 6:30 p.m., May 13 for Downtown Live at the Gazebo. The band plays a variety of music, including '80s and '90s, rock and classic rock, top 40, hip-hop and Motown. The show is free. Food trucks, face painting, specialty cotton candy, beer/wine and sno-balls will be available. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Leave pets and ice chests at home.