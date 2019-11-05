The Zachary school district is planning to purchase four pieces of property near Zachary High, with officials saying the land should offer much-needed growing room for an ever-increasing student population.
The school board on Tuesday gave Superintendent Scott Devillier permission to negotiate to buy the land — totaling about 6 acres.
One parcel is north of Bronco Stadium off Shaffett Lane. Those 3 acres will likely be used for another access route to the high school.
The other three pieces of land — about 3 acres which could become the site of additional parking lots — are all near the intersection of North Main Street and 40th Street at the front of the Zachary High complex.
Houses currently sit on two of the lots and will be removed, Devillier said.
It’s important to act on the opportunity to expand the high school campus, Devillier said. A growing list of facility needs will be brought up at an upcoming school board meeting, he said, adding that the school system needs space for potential new buildings.
For example, the science laboratories at Zachary High are not adequate, he said. As more and more focus is placed on STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — disciplines, it’s possible a lab building for those classes will be needed.
He also noted that “if you build a building … you also have to have parking that is adequate for that building.”
In other business, the board:
- Agreed to refinance about $17 million of bonds issued in 2010 and 2011 to pay for school construction. Devillier said the move should save about $1.8 million over the 10 years left in the life of the bonds.
- Recognized school district retirees Ronnie Sue Graham, a teacher at Zachary Elementary School; Joyce McKay, a janitor at Rollins Place Elementary School; and Christina Wojohn, a teacher at Rollins Place Elementary School.