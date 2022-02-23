A Zachary High junior who counts CPR certification and emergency medical technician training as extracurricular activities will join students across the nation participating in a series of events developed for students pursuing medical professions.
Amarie Coleman will be a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders held March 26-27.
The congress, also meeting in June and November, is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research.
“The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal,” organizers said in a prepared release.
Coleman had a strong interest in music and violin performance before high school but started to look for other interests when she was no longer an orchestra student. “I was really experimenting with what I wanted to be,” she said. “And I knew for a long time, I wanted something chemical science related.”
She is certified in CPR and taking a training course to become an EMT as she prepares for a career in medicine.
Coleman’s nomination was signed by Mario Capecchi, 2007 winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. She was chosen based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.
It’s a very large field, and Coleman has narrowed the scope a little. “I've been wanting to lean toward more osteopathic medicine like bones and muscles and things like that,” she said. "Possibly surgery but I need to get my hands steady and learn to handle blood a bit more — then perhaps surgery as well, but osteopathic medicine has been in my view for a while now.”
During the two-day congress, Coleman will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science winners:
- Talk about leading medical research
- Be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school
- Witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles
- Be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.
Congress organizers said this is a crucial time and the United States needs more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially. The congress has switched to a virtual format to accommodate for COVID-19, but Coleman plans to attend a similar training in-person if conditions permit.
The academy offers free services and programs to students who want to become physicians or go into medical research. Some of the services and programs the academy offers are online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students; and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance and much more.
Coleman is pondering undergraduate programs but hopes to attend Meharry Medical College, a Tennessee medical school renowned for producing Black doctors.
“My highest goal right now is to go to Meharry,” she said. “I heard that's a very good medical school and my dad knows a few people that have been there and have graduated. A medical school outside of Louisiana would be preferable because I want to get out and explore a little bit.”