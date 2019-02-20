Ledoux Joseph “Lee” Chastant was recognized as the Redemptorist High School Alumni and Friends Inc.’s “2019 Distinguished Graduate” on Jan. 29.
The award was presented during the annual Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools Distinguished Graduate Awards Dinner.
Chastant, a 1974 graduate of Redemptorist and member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Parish in Zachary, is the chief executive officer of West Feliciana Hospital in St. Francisville. He is a community supporter, as well as having a long-standing immersion in his Catholic faith community, the release said.
His service in leadership and volunteer roles includes the Knights of Columbus, Cub Scouts, Baton Rouge Police Youth Camp, St. Francisville Rotary Club, past president of the RHS School Board, member of the Diocese of Baton Rouge Principal Search Committee and the Knights of Columbus, having been selected as a Knight of the Month and the KC Council 7856 Outstanding Service Award.
Additionally, he has served on the boards of the Louisiana Arthritis Foundation, National Refuge, the St. Francisville Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Bayou Federal Credit Union, Assisi Heights Assisted Living Home and on the board of the Louisiana Medical Group Manager’s Association for 10 years. He is a previous recipient of the Life Service Award from the Louisiana Medical Group Management Association.
Chastant and his wife, Gail, sent their three children, sons Adam and Kyle and daughter Meghan Chastant Simoneaux, to Redemptorist. Though the school is no longer in existence, the family continues its tradition of support through involvement in the RHSAF Alumni Association Inc.
Established in 2015, the alumni group serves to preserve and celebrate the historic legacy and familial spirit of Redemptorist. The mission is carried out through social, collegiate and devotional gatherings of alumni and benefactors, and through a communion with the School Sisters of Notre Dame, the Redemptorist Fathers and Brothers and St. Gerard Majella Church. To learn more, go to rhsalumniandfriends.org.