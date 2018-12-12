Large banners on each side of Main Street during the Zachary Christmas parade reminded revelers of the sacrifice of Chris Lawton. The banners also guided them to an opportunity to support an effort to make sure Lawton's colleagues and immediate family members are on hand when his name is placed on a national memorial honoring police officers killed in the line of duty.
Lawton — who also was a deputy chief of the Zachary Fire Department — was killed this year when he and another officer were attempting to locate an assault suspect. The suspect was in a U-Haul truck, and when the officers approached him, he drove into Lawton. City officials said Lawton was the first police officer to die in the line of duty in Zachary’s history.
National Police Week, set for May 11-16, is a collaborative effort to honor America's law enforcement workers. Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said Lawton’s name will be placed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in May. “We are raising funds to send police officers, fire department members and his immediate family to D.C. for the candlelight ceremony, which will be Monday, May 14, and on May 16 for the memorial service,” McDavid said.
President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15, 1962, as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the candlelight ceremony, a signature event of National Police Week in Washington, D.C. During the ceremony, fallen officers whose names were engraved on the Memorial’s walls that spring are formally dedicated. Held on the National Mall, the event includes remarks by dignitaries and musical tributes performed to honor the memory of fallen officers.
This will mark the first Christmas Lawton’s wife, Shannon, son, Marshall, and daughter, Claire, will be without him, and as paradegoers passed, the concept of the ultimate sacrifice hit very close to home. “He sacrificed and he was an individual that gave so much back to his community,” McDavid said. “A lot of people didn’t know what he was doing; he was real quiet about that.”
The chief is pleased to know Lawton’s sacrifice has not gone unnoticed. “A lot of people saw that and, in turn, you see the people here today giving back to Chris and his family,” he said during the Zachary parade Dec. 8. “We want to thank the community for their overwhelming support.”
McDavid said more fundraisers will be held in the coming months to help get a delegation to the memorial activities. “We've got until May, so we will do some other things to get those people up there for that ceremony,” he said.