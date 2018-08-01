Zachary and area wrestlers learn from one of the best
The Zachary Stallions Wrestling Club and Zachary High School sponsored the Jeff Ragan Wrestling Camp from July 23-26 at the school gymnasium.
Campers from Zachary, Catholic High, St. Michaels, Hahnville and Live Oak high schools sat at the learning tree of a Big 12 Champion, NCAA All-American, four-time freestyle All-American, Junior World Champion and two-time Florida state champion, Jeff Ragan.
Ragan wrestled for historic Oklahoma State teams and was a part of several national championship teams. After coaching for 14 years on the NCAA Division 1 level as an associate head coach and math professor at the Citadel, he became the head coach of Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, and continues to work with the Georgia National Team.
Zachary coach J.P. Pierre said about Ragan, "What I enjoy about Jeff is that the technique is real. They are not flashy moves that no one will ever hit. I will tell everyone I meet, Jeff is the best clinician/technician in America. I have seen a lot of great wrestlers do clinics, and while they are all good, I have never felt like the experience comes close to matching Jeff Ragan Wrestling Camps."
Ragan said he has been doing wrestling camps in Louisiana for about 18 years and was teammates with UFC Champ Daniel Cormier. His dad was instrumental in starting wrestling at Jeanerette High School in the late 1970s.
Ragan teaches his clinics worldwide and has been asked to help coach the Cadet World team next year. He does it for the love of helping kids. “I am trying to give kids tools so that they don’t give up too quickly,” Ragan said.
Ragan’s foundation is his “zone system.”
Ragan described it as “a systematic approach to teaching concepts. I take a scientific approach that provides structure from seven specific zones and builds. The first two days, we are doing nothing but setups and working within the seven zones. The next two days are focused on pinning.”
Ragan describes the wrestling experience as “constant exertion of your whole body. You can’t take a break. The people who stick with wrestling have successes in all areas of life because they have learned that they can’t quit.”
He was quick to point out that “studies have shown that more Fortune 500 CEOs, Presidents and military generals were given the tools for life through wrestling.”
For the camp, Ragan brought in Christian Flavin to assist. Flavin wrestled in college at 197 and 285 pounds and was a former finalist to compete for the world team.
Pierre said, “(Jeff Ragan) brings in guys like Christian and Plamen Paskalev who enhance the experience for the bigger guys who often feel like camps are not designed for them, and the lightweights. They bring their personal strengths to the table to round the camp experience out."
Ragan indicated that he traditionally does two and three-day camps. The four-day camp at Zachary was based on his 10-year friendship with Pierre and Pierre’s goals for the Zachary program.
Pierre said about Ragan’s ability to teach, “He was working for a Division I wrestling program when he did a clinic in the area. Once I saw him in person, I knew the value he brought to the table for anyone who absorbed what he was teaching. The knowledge he brings is amazing, and the way he breaks it down for everyone is like a college professor explaining advanced concepts so everyone in the room can understand. He uses humor while doing it, and he is genuinely interested in every kid and coach in the room. When he leaves, everyone remembers him and looks forward to the experience again."
Ragan said he is excited about what coach JP Pierre and his staff are doing at Zachary.
“I think JP will have this turned around quickly. He has been successful in everything he has done. In a community like this he is thinking big picture and long-term success. JP needed to be somewhere where he could turn a place into a dynasty and this is that place.”
Pierre indicated that going out of state for a camp can be an $800 or more adventure, noting that "being able to bring Jeff in makes this so easy for these kids and at a fraction of that cost. There is no reason to not get better when we put the knowledge in Baton Rouge's backyard."
Pierre said, “I hope the clinic continues to grow over the years. Jeff changes things up a lot. You will seldom see the same thing twice.”
Freshmen football players try grappling
Wrestling this summer has not been limited to the Stallions Wrestling Club or Zachary High School's wrestling team.
For about an hour each Tuesday of the summer, after weight workouts and conditioning, incoming Zachary High School freshmen football players have been learning about wrestling, working with head wrestling coach J.P. Pierre and assistant coach Ben McHugh.
This has also provided them with the opportunity to improve their explosion and footwork, and learn how wrestling and wrestling training translates to improvement in other sports.
On July 24, what the freshmen learned was displayed as they performed live sparring. Though they may not have grasped all of the concepts in such a short time frame, the intensity level was high and the competition fierce.
McHugh said, “It’s exciting to introduce the great sport of wrestling to a new batch of athletes hungry to learn.”