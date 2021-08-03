Movie in the park
"The Croods" is scheduled for the Movie in the Park, Friday, Aug. 6. Crafts start at 7 p.m. and the movie at dusk in Downtown Zachary on Lee Street behind City Hall. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Leave pets at home. Admission is free and food trucks will be available.
Wear your mask at the library
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will require all visitors and staff at all locations to wear a protective mask or face covering while inside library buildings. This mask requirement has been instituted due to the surge in COVID-19 cases related to the delta variant.
Masks or other face coverings are encouraged but not required for programs and events taking place just outside library buildings.
Library computers are available without reservation. However, people unable to wear a mask are asked to send an email to eref@ebrpl.com to request an accommodation.
For information about this update, call (225) 231-3750, or visit www.ebrpl.com.
Back-to-school giveaway planned
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Zachary Committee will hold a Back To School Drive Thru Supply Giveaway from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, until supplies last in the front parking lot of the Zachary High School gym, 4100 Bronco Lane, Zachary. Attendees are asked to bring a canned good to support the Zachary Food Pantry. Interfaith Youth Core from Southern University will encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and answer questions.
Memorial Mass planned
Parishioners of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Zachary and Our Lady of the Assumption in Clinton will gather at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4826 Main St., Zachary, at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 for a vigil Mass offered for those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
People are encouraged to call the church office at (225) 654-5778 or go to sjb-ola.org/CovidMemorial to register names to be remembered at the memorial Mass.
Following Mass, a reception in the Parish Activity Center will offer a chance for attendees to write personal notes of remembrance, sympathy and condolences for each person who died.
Get rid of excess items
A St. Vincent de Paul Truck will be parked at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at the church entrance, 4826 Main St., Zachary, from 9 a.m. until noon Sept. 25.
For information, contact the church office at (225) 654-5778.