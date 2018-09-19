Food Truck Fridays, an effort that mixes dining, music and social interaction, is wrapping up its first season with a three-week campaign that starts Friday, Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 4538 Lee St.
In addition to four food trucks, the evening will feature Zachary-based bands The Breakthrough Girls Band and the Last Minute Band.
The Food Truck Friday concept was the started by Mike and Chloe McCleary to offer both the services and the community-gathering opportunities. “We had been talking about bringing back downtown efforts, and we thought it would be a fun thing to put food and music together and get community involvement and give people something to do so they don’t have to go out of town,” Chloe McCleary said.
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce and the City of Zachary have been supportive of the events that started in the early summer and will run until early October, Chloe McCleary said. Each event features four food trucks that have rotated, but the “staples” of the group have been Geaux Cuban, Taco de Paco, Smash Burger, Rice N Gravy and Cupcake Allie.
A new food truck, Fete au Fete, will be added this week. Other participants include Cou-Yon’s BBQ, Basels, The Spice is Right, Layla’s BBQ and the Kolache Kitchen. The trucks accept cash and credit cards.
“We want to end this season with a bang,” Chloe McCleary said. “This week, we are running a contest to win dinner on us from each truck next CFTF (Chloe's Food Truck Friday), Sept. 28.”
Each Chloe's Food Truck Friday has featured live music and kid-friendly entertainment including bounce houses, face-painting and balloon art. This week’s entertainment features bands affiliated with the Music Tree Prep School in Zachary.
The Breakthrough Girls are a fiddling music trio featuring two fiddlers — Julia HuiHui and Gabby Sparks — and a fiddling cellist Cecilia Spencer. The band members have been playing together for years and are directed by Ruth Roland, a performer, recording artist and music educator. Among her performance credits are shows with artists such as Dionne Warwick, Smokey Robinson and the Moody Blues, as well as with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, the Baton Rouge Symphony and Opéra Louisiane.
Zachary residents and Music Tree faculty Kendall Harrison and Rhashan Brazelton perform together as the Last Minute Band. Harrison, a saxophonist, is a computer science and digital arts major at LSU and teaches saxophone at the Music Tree. Brazelton, a Zachary High graduate and former band member, is an LSU Premier Music Scholarship winner and piano instructor at the Music Tree.
The McClearys are pleased that CFTF gives a venue to local artists, encourages local business and raises money for the local food pantry.
“Mike and I have a vision to bring back downtown,” Chloe McCleary said. “I know that sounds silly or that might be a little ambitious, but it’s such a quaint area and we sell ourselves short on our quality of experiences around here, and we want to help bring some charm back to this great city.”
“We want people to understand that we are here, we want to bring tax revenue, we want to bring business, financial growth — we want to be full circle,” Mike McCleary said. “We live here, we want to reside here, our kids go to school here. We want to be a part of this community and we want people to grow with us.”
The Chloe’s Snowballs truck has dedicated its tips to the Zachary Food Pantry since it opened two years ago. “The food bank tip jar has raised $500 since the 2018 season has started,” Chloe McCleary said. “All thanks to our customers.”