It was all about the shavings, stalls, RVs and horse trailers as young cowboys and cowgirls prepared for the weekend Southeast Louisiana High School Rodeo Association’s 2020 Rodeo at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Sunday afternoon, the dust was still settling from various competitive events held the night before at the center’s main arena. High schoolers from area parishes — Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana — went head to head in the annual youth rodeo competitions against their peers and other rodeo kids from nearby.
Michelle deVeer, a volunteer and one of the rodeo organizers, said the association is about family — grandparents and parents handing down the rodeo tradition to children and adults and kids that become family at rodeo events. SLHSRA is part of the Louisiana High School Rodeo Association, which holds the next realm of rodeo competitions coming up in the late spring, and the winners go on to compete in the National High School Rodeo Association in the early summer. State Finals will be held at Lake Charles, while the Nationals are scheduled for Nebraska.
What started out with 30 family members a few years ago has slightly dwindled to about eight family members now in the local SLHSRA, deVeer said. Most of it is due to people moving and seniors graduating.
Well versed in high school rodeo events thanks to her three daughters, two of whom graduated high school and have moved on, deVeer has spent years involved in the organization as both a parent and a volunteer. “My older daughters still come and help us out as volunteers at the weekend events,” she said.
In addition to keeping the setup and competitions moving smoothly, deVeer almost forgets to take time out to watch her daughter. She stands near the arena fence as Kallie deVeer participates in breakaway roping and goat tying. Breakaway roping is for the girls and ends when the calf is roped and the rope breaks away from the saddle. The boys are the ones jumping down in the dirt after roping to tie off a calf’s legs.
Her other girls participated in the same events as Kallie, but the middle daughter also competed barrel racing and pole bending. Other events that might induce interest by young rodeo association members include: breakaway, chute dogging, ribbon roping, team roping, boys goat tying, bull riding and saddle bronc steer riding.
With the support of husband David, an ex-high school rodeo participant, deVeer feels the organization teaches youngsters good attitude and responsibility. “It takes good attitude and effort,” she said. “My daughter practices two to three days a week. It’s a daily thing to take care of horses at our house. We have a barn and pastures here, and right now she has two competitive and three practice horses to work with.”
Kallie, 15 and attending Dutchtown High School, recently got a new roping horse, which she tried out on Sunday. All those horses have to be fed and brushed, their stalls mucked and equipment kept in working order. All that plus weekly homework, extracurricular activities and other activities are a challenge — but most of the high school rodeo members seem up to the task.
“They are on the road a lot, too,” deVeer said, “and it’s a lot of time and commitment between all this and practicing a lot. We rodeo somewhere in the state just about every weekend. They just have to prioritize. It’s a very regimented thing, so they better have a plan.
This isn’t just an individual effort, though. Siblings teach younger kids how to perform in the events or do their ranch chores, veterans of the association step in to teach or volunteer and even grandparents sometimes get involved in the events.
“This event takes a lot of teamwork and effort, and everybody has a part to play,” deVeer said. “Usually, it’s the family members that introduce youth to rodeo events. There are different clubs in various areas of the state that are organized by families in those communities. It’s a family tradition. Most of the kids know their parents and maybe even their grandparents competed. It’s become a continuing tradition in families.”
Ashley Austin, 17 of Zachary, agrees with deVeer. Her family has always been involved in rodeos. Family is family. Rodeo participants and volunteers and parents become family. Even the horses become family.
“There is so much family and friendship that comes from being involved in the rodeo,” Austin said. “There are so many great people in the rodeo industry that you call, and they would come in a minute if you needed help. We are all one big family.”
Like most rodeo kids, Austin is polite and knowledgeable. Most aren’t that shy, either. It takes a lot of guts to get in that arena. But it takes a good horse, like Austin’s Roscoe, too. He’s her barrel racing horse and was named by a cousin “probably because he is like a pistol (which are called Roscoes at times) coming out of the shoot,” she said.
She is still training her goat-tying horse, and she does her part, too — running a few times a week and doing pushups for the strength to control the horse. “I grew up around the rodeo arena, and I love it. What I love the most is being able to have a connection with the horse,” Austin said. “Being able to have a connection with the horse and know they will do what they are supposed to do. There are no trust issues. I take care of him, and he takes care of me.”