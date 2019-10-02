The Zachary school district is best known for two things: its status as No. 1 in Louisiana for academics and its top-ranked, championship-winning varsity football team.
So when a colossal video scoreboard arrived in Bronco Stadium earlier this season, a classic Zachary strategy emerged.
Someone would have to operate the equipment that controls what video and graphics show up on the scoreboard’s huge screen. Why not students?
Friday nights now find a team of Zachary High School students toiling in the stadium’s press box, which was remodeled over the summer to accommodate the growing number of media professionals who come to watch the three-time 5A state champion Broncos play. The students man cameras, cue up replays and show advertisements — some of which they’ve produced themselves — promoting school programs and local sponsors.
Looming over the north end zone at 32 feet high and 65 feet across, the video board — and what’s displayed on it — is hard to miss.
That can put a lot of pressure on the students. So they work mid-week middle school games as well, taking advantage of the lower-stakes environment to sharpen their skills.
At a recent Thursday night matchup between Zachary and Lutcher’s middle school teams, officials on the field started lining up players for the national anthem a couple of minutes ahead of schedule — briefly triggering panic in the press box.
“Cue up the flag,” Zachary High teacher Rudy Koppenol told sophomores Amy O’Brien and Macy Hayes, who sat in front of computers connected to giant keyboards with myriad buttons. A few hurried clicks and keystrokes later, a waving depiction of the stars and stripes appeared on the scoreboard screen below.
“It gets chaotic,” O’Brien observed with a laugh, “but it’s still fun.”
Koppenol, a media arts teacher, wants the students to embrace the chaos. He reminds them that real life — especially in the worlds of sports and video production — is rife with unexpected difficulties.
About a dozen students work on the stadium video team. It’s currently an after-school club; Koppenol hopes to eventually turn it into a class.
“This is the same equipment that’s used in the NFL, NBA and collegiate athletics,” he said. “Having knowledge of how this works would help them if they plan on pursuing something in this field. … There’s actually college scholarships available for students that already have a working knowledge of this kind of stuff.”
O’Brien and Hayes were initially overwhelmed by the complicated equipment and software. They’re becoming more comfortable with it, though, and enjoy having a perspective different than what spectators experience in the bleachers.
“We love watching the games, but it’s also fun to be in a different part of it,” O’Brien said. “It’s fun to see another side of it.”
Koppenol added: “This is a way for some people who don’t want to play football or don’t want to play in the band ... to contribute.”
The scoreboard — the largest of its kind among Louisiana high schools — was paid for with donations from six area businesses. Their logos are displayed prominently on the towering edifice.
Big video screens and other bells and whistles are a trend at stadiums in the region — particularly in Texas, where high school athletic venues can rival what’s found on college campuses.
The Zachary school system footed a bill of more than $1 million for renovations to the press box.
Those who frequented the former facility fretted about falling through the floor if they stepped in the wrong spot. Wood-look paneling peeled from the walls. Most visitors had to stand for lack of space for more than a handful of chairs.
The press box now has a modern look and is 360 square feet bigger. Work isn’t done just yet; installation of an elevator is still underway, and a few other odd jobs remain.
The upgrades reflect the changing times of high school sports.
“Everything,” Koppenol said, “is on a national level now.”