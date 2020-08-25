Allyson Bennett, of Lane Regional Medical Center, recently received the Nightingale Award for Clinical Nurse Educator of the Year from the Louisiana State Nurses Association, a news release said.
The Nightingale Award for registered nurses in the state recognizes quality, service, commitment and excellence.
Bennett has more than 27 years of health care experience and is certified in both nursing professional development and patient education. In 2002, she was named Lane Employee of the Year, and in 2013 she received the Baton Rouge District Nurses Association’s Celebrate Nursing Award.
As director of staff development, she has been instrumental in promoting quality improvements which directly impact patient care. Under her leadership, the Lane Nursing Practice Council implemented new processes and procedures to potentially eliminate catheter associated urinary tract infections, as well as central line associated blood stream infections due to peripherally inserted central lines.
Bennett serves on numerous hospital-based committees and serves on councils for professional development, shared governance and nursing practices, the release said.
“I am very proud of Allyson, her accomplishments, and what she brings to the profession of nursing overall,” said Chief Nursing Officer Staci Sullivan. “Allyson is a wonderful asset to Lane and is truly deserving of this prestigious award and statewide recognition. She constantly strives to improve the professional lives of others and herself. As a result of her insight, dedication and leadership, our patients are able to receive exceptional care, every time.”