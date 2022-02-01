After losing the first two games of 2022, the Zachary High Lady Broncos basketball team (15-10) cleared the holiday cobwebs with three straight victories over Family Christian (80-31), Terrebonne (68-45) and St. Thomas Aquinas (71-35).
The streak could not come at a better time as coach Tami McClure’s Lady Broncos were No. 20 in the power rankings, at the time of writing, which would put them on the road to start the 5A playoffs next month.
The streak was extended to four on Jan. 25 when the Lady Broncos hosted University Lab and earned a 48-23 victory. The Lady Broncos defense was tenacious throughout the night and the inside play of Alissa O’Dell, Ambria Langley and Aaliyah Martin controlled the offensive and defensive boards with a strong inside rebounding presence.
The offense in the first three quarters saw the Lady Broncos with good looks at the goal and good shots, but they just did not seem to fall. With an eight- day stretch of not playing due to a weather cancelation, there was a little rust.
McClure said, “If we had that earlier game last week against White Castle, I think we would not have had that rustiness and we would be back on track.”
Tiara McPipe started the scoring for the Lady Broncos with a 3-pointer before U-High ran out to an early 7-3 lead. The Lady Broncos seven-point run gave them the lead 10-7 after the first period. O’Dell would start the second period scoring on a steal and fast break. Scores were few and far between in the second with the only other points for the Lady Broncos coming from a pair of free throws by Bria Raymond and two 3-point shot by McPipe to give Zachary a 20-9 halftime lead.
The defensive struggle continued into the third with Zachary extending the lead to 15 (29-14). The offense came alive in the fourth quarter as McClure substituted heavily and the starters and key reserves started to find the rim more accommodating.
McPipe was the leading scorer with 16 including three 3-point shots. Langley made double figures with 11 points and Martin would finish with 8 to lead the Lady Broncos. “I am proud of what the girls did tonight and that they did it as a team” McClure said.
Now the Lady Broncos will start District 4-5A play. “District is a toss-up and you just don’t know what to expect, but I am proud of what the girls are doing as a team heading in,” McClure said.
The remainder of the season consists of a home district game against Central on Feb. 3, followed by a non-district road game with White Castle (Feb. 5), and road district games at Walker (Feb. 8) and Denham Spring (Feb. 11).