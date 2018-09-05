Taylor Watts, executive director of the Zachary Chamber of Commerce, recently completed the Year 1 Class of the Community Development Institute at the University of Central Arkansas.
CDI trains community leaders and economic development professionals on how to strengthen their local economies and build communities. This is achieved by developing the ability of participants to identify community assets, set goals, encourage collaboration and partnerships with stakeholders, and bring communities, organizations and businesses together to respond to a broad range of economic and quality-of-life issues.
The complete institute experience is a three-year program, with one week of training per year. Participants move through the program curriculum in cohorts, and are exposed to a comprehensive, applied approach to the field of community and economic development.