In honor of ICBA Community Banking Month in April, Bank of Zachary and the Independent Community Bankers of America are shining a spotlight on community banks’ role in fostering economic prosperity through expansion and innovation to meet the needs of consumers and local communities, a news release said.
"Bank of Zachary is proud to have served the citizens of East Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas for more than 115 years,” said Mark Marionneaux, of Bank of Zachary. “As a local lender, we have a stake in our customers’ success and invite them to stop by to see how we can help them achieve their financial goals and build a legacy of prosperity for future generations.”
Community banks make roughly 60 percent of small-business loans and 80 percent of agriculture loans from the banking sector, the release said.
The release said community banks:
- Are robust lenders. Community bank loan growth has outpaced that of non-community banks for six consecutive years.
- Offer high-touch, high-tech service. This gives consumers access to modern-day conveniences while maintaining the high-quality customer service for which community banks are known.
- Maintain a wide branch network. Community banks added 700 offices between June 2017 and June 2018 even as their larger counterparts continued their exodus from local communities.
- Understand and embrace local businesses. Small businesses that apply for loans with community banks are the most successful and most satisfied, according to a study from the 12 Federal Reserve Banks. ICBA celebrates local entrepreneurship on the third Wednesday of every month with Go Local Wednesday by supporting and promoting local businesses on social media.
- Give back to their communities. Civic service is second nature to community banks as reflected in ICBA’s National Community Bank Service Awards.
“As local small businesses themselves, community banks only thrive when their customers and communities flourish,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “Local market knowledge, relationship-based lending, and civic-minded service are community banking hallmarks and the cornerstone to our industry’s success and longevity. ICBA is proud to represent America’s favorite lenders and support their ongoing efforts to create stronger, more vibrant communities — one loan at a time.”
For facts and statistics about community banks visit ICBA.org.