The Kiwanis Club of Zachary Mayor’s Fish Fry is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at the Zachary City Hall Parking Lot.
Tickets will be pre-sold only. See a Kiwanis member for tickets or contact club president, Bruce Langley at (225) 658-7643 for more information or to purchase a ticket.
Kiwanis Club of Zachary awards at least one scholarship a year to a local high school Key Club member. In addition, funds are used to help local residents within the community. Some projects have included a reading program at local elementary schools and contributing to the children’s park in our city.
Community service has always been the mission of the Kiwanis Club of Zachary, a news release said.
New club members installed during an October business meeting included Bruce Langley, president; Bridgette Johnson, president elect; Mike Alu, secretary; and Audrey Nabors-Jackson, treasurer.