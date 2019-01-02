Girl Scout Troop 10145 from Copper Mill Elementary donated 100 blankets to LifeSource Hospice Services as Christmas gifts for their patients. Troop leader is Shermeka Turner, and co-leaders are Lanell Craig and Hannah Herring.
Girl Scout Troop 10145 from Copper Mill Elementary donated 100 blankets to LifeSource Hospice Services as Christmas gifts for their patients. The troop includes, from left, standing Madison Jones, Lillie Page, Allyson Atkins, Sage Turner, Nylah Craig, Karli Gremillion and Gabrielle Anthony; and sitting, Mariah Myles, Kiersten Popillion and Jaila Matthews. Kylie Herring is not pictured.
Girl Scout Troop 10145 from Copper Mill Elementary donated 100 blankets to LifeSource Hospice Services as Christmas gifts for their patients. Troop leader is Shermeka Turner, and co-leaders are Lanell Craig and Hannah Herring.
Provided photo
Girl Scout Troop 10145 from Copper Mill Elementary donated 100 blankets to LifeSource Hospice Services as Christmas gifts for their patients. The troop includes, from left, standing Madison Jones, Lillie Page, Allyson Atkins, Sage Turner, Nylah Craig, Karli Gremillion and Gabrielle Anthony; and sitting, Mariah Myles, Kiersten Popillion and Jaila Matthews. Kylie Herring is not pictured.
Girl Scout Troop 10145 from Copper Mill Elementary donated 100 blankets to LifeSource Hospice Services as Christmas gifts for their patients. Troop leader is Shermeka Turner, and co-leaders are Lanell Craig and Hannah Herring.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.