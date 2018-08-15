Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency Community Educator Lori Steele spoke at the Zachary Rotarian Club luncheon July 26 on the important role organ donors play in saving lives.
For instance, an organ donor can save as many as nine lives and enhance as many as 50 lives or restore sight for two people, Steele said.
Zachary Rotary Secretary Lisa Rioux, who lost her daughter July 1, shared her daughter’s wish of being an organ donor at the time of her death.
Rioux’s daughter, Morgan Rioux, was an advocate of organ donation and believed in the motto “Live Life, Give Life.” Morgan Rioux was unable to donate her organs due to medical reasons, but after her mom’s testimony, several Rotarians registered to become an organ donor.
For information on organ donation, visit the website www.lopa.org.