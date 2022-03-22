The Zachary Lions Club is taking applications for a summer vacation at the Louisiana Lions Children Camp for special needs youth in our area.
The Louisiana Lions Camp is north of Leesville and will open June 5. Sessions available include:
- June 5-11: For ages 5-15 with pulmonary disorders. These applications will be assigned by the LPDCI, Lions Camp Pelican. Visit www.camppelican.org to register.
- June 19-25: For the mentally challenged ages 8-19.
- July 10-16: Visual, hearing and orthopedically impaired ages 7-19.
- July 17-23: Ages 6-14 with diabetes.
- July 24-30: Camp Challenge for ages 6-14.
Camps feature swimming, arts and crafts, archery, sports, fishing and other outdoor activities. Visit www.campchallenge.org to register for any sessions.
There is no cost to the parents for the campers’ stay. Requests for summer camp are handled locally by Lions. Each applicant requires Lion sponsorship.
For information about the camp, contact any Zachary Lions Club member, or call the Zachary Lions Club secretary at (225) 654-6325.
The Louisiana Lions League for Crippled Children Inc. operates and manages the Louisiana Lions Camp that is financed by voluntary contributions by Lions Clubs and non-Lions organizations and individuals. Anyone, whether a Lion or not may make financial contributions toward the operations of this camp. A Life Membership costs $100 and can be purchased by contacting local Lions Clubs or the executive director of the Louisiana Lions League.
Visit the camp’s website at www.lionscamp.org for information and to download the camper’s application.