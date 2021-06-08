Lane Regional Medical Center will receive a $50,000 technology makeover after being named the security category winner of the Connected Workplace Makeover Contest held by Insight Enterprises in partnership with Intel.
The contest helps businesses address the effects of aging technology during a critical time when all companies have needed to transform to more digital ways of working, a news release said.
Lane was one of three overall winners in the $150,000 national contest and will receive $50,000 worth of new 11th Gen Intel Core Processor computers. The contest helps small and mid-size companies of under 1,000 employees that have been particularly strapped for resources or may be struggling to adapt IT systems and processes to the shifting marketplace because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the primary health care provider for more than 200,000 area residents, Lane was financially impacted by the mandated suspension of all non-urgent surgical procedures and in-person clinic visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This IT makeover to replace older devices with more secure and faster devices will free up hospital funds for other critical IT infrastructure upgrades, ensuring greater all-around security of patient data, the release said.