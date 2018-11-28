ZACHARY — Customers in the Zachary Commons shopping center to be built near the Walmart on Main Street will be charged a 0.55 percent sales tax that will fund infrastructure improvements in the area.
The Zachary City Council voted Tuesday to levy the tax within the Zachary Commons Economic Development District, which the council recently created to support upgrades at the new shopping center. The council introduced and discussed the ordinance at its meeting Nov. 13.
The tax won’t take effect until after the shopping center is open, city attorney John Hopewell said.
Also on Tuesday, the council introduced an ordinance authorizing the city to contract with the economic development district and GBT Reality Corporation, which owns the shopping center, to oversee projects the tax will fund.
Earlier in the meeting, the council took care of a few planning and zoning matters.
The council agreed to let Step 12 LLC modify plans it submitted earlier this year for The Reserve — a subdivision planned for 67 acres off Port Hudson-Pride Road — so it can install an entrance gate and make roads in the development private.
Mike Caccavo, of Step 12, said the change means the city won’t be responsible for maintaining streets in The Reserve. Homeowners association fees will pay for that instead, he said.
The council also approved a conditional use permit allowing Jarreau’s Cajun Specialties, a new restaurant on La. 19, to sell alcohol.
Council members voted to change the zoning classification of a lot on Plank Road from highway/business park to industrial, allowing contractor Kelly Estes to build a 4,000-square-foot storage warehouse for Exxquisite Enterprises Inc. They also voted to rezone a lot on Main Street from commercial suburban to commercial general so Gregory Loubiere can open a vehicle inspection and windshield repair business.
The council granted two separate conditional use permits allowing people to have home-based businesses.
On Black Birch Avenue, the owner of Deep South Ductz LLC, an air conditioner duct and dryer vent cleaning service, will handle paperwork in a home office. The Brown Scapular LLC, an online retailer, will operate from a residence on Fox Hunt Drive.
Editor's Note: The headline was changed on Nov. 28 to correct the headline.