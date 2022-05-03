The Zachary High baseball team has had a roller-coaster of a season opening with six straight wins followed by a tough predistrict schedule which would see the Broncos at one point lose five straight to strong competition against Barbe (#1 in nonselect power rankings), Dutchtown (#3 in nonselect power rankings) and Catholic (#1 in select power rankings).
“I’ve said it from day one that I love this team and their ability to trust the process of us playing a tough schedule” coach Jacob Fisher said. He further commented “they bought into what the coaching staff has to offer.”
When the 4-5A district race started the Broncos caught fire again to finish 9-1 and reclaim the district championship. The Broncos finished the regular season 22-12 and earned the 5 seed in the 5A State Playoffs. “It's an exciting time around Zachary athletics with football, basketball, track and baseball winning district championships,” Fisher said.
The Broncos opened the playoffs on April 26 against Captain Shreve (16-19) at home with a strong performance on the mound by Braden Clark and prolific run scoring throughout to win 12-2 in 5 innings. Clark struck out five in four inning and only gave up three hits with no earned runs.
The Broncos would pick up 2 runs on 4 hits in the bottom of first and add another two runs in the bottom of the second inning. In the bottom of the second, James Ballard single started the Broncos machine. Reece Pierre reached base on a walk and the Broncos would pull off a double steal to put runners on second and third. Matthew Keller’s single would score one followed by pinch-runner Hudson Spangler stealing home on a wild pitch.
Clark continued his dominance in the third, but the Broncos bats fell silent in the third and fourth innings. The Gators showed life in the fourth inning with runners in scoring position and no outs before Clark recorded two strike outs and a deep fly ended the inning with no damage and no runs from the visitors.
The Broncos would explode for 8 runs in the bottom of the fourth with RBI doubles from Ethan Statham and Will Romero. Jordan Williams also recorded an RBI. The Broncos would send 12 men to the plate in the explosive fifth inning onslaught. Captain Shreveport scored 2 in the top of fifth, but it was too little too late.
The Broncos offense was impressive with Keller, Brady Neyland and Jalen Ballard responsible for 2 runs each. Lane Felder and Ballard went 2-3. The Broncos would record 12 runs on 11 hits while the Gators were held to 2 runs on four hits.
“Playing a tough schedule this season allowed us to treat each game as win or go home — just like the playoffs” Fisher said. On the win Fisher concluded that “We have been doing it all year and our guys were comfortable in the game.”
The Broncos move on to the regional round where they face the 12 seed Parkway.