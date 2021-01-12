City of Zachary Public Works representative Twila Guerin visited Zachary Elementary School recently and delivered “Recycling Starts With You” pencils and brochures for each student.
Receiving the materials was Zachary Elementary School Principal Keisha Thomas.
When students recycle they become part of the process larger than themselves, a news release said. Recycling has a positive impact on the environment, adds jobs to the U.S. economy, and turns used products into new ones.
Homes that don't recycle are encouraged to start. The city is offering 18-gallon green bins for pick up at Zachary City Annex, 4650 Main St.
For information regarding recycling, contact the Public Works Office at (225) 654-1902.