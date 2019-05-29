Honoring the fallen: Scouts, others take part in Flags at Port Hudson ceremony Advocate staff report May 29, 2019 - 2:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Father and son Jeremy and Christopher McCoy work together Saturday to place flags on graves at Port Hudson National Cemetery for the Flags of Port Hudson event. Advocate photo by Hilton Eymard Buy Now Boy Scouts Timothy Lloyd and Joshua Wilkinson work together to place flags on the graves of cremated soldiers at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Advocate photo by Hilton Eymard Buy Now Flags are placed in honor of Memorial Day at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Advocate photo by Hilton Eymard Buy Now Stepfather and son TJ Chandler and JT Watts place a flag at a grave Saturday at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Advocate photo by Hilton Eymard Buy Now Grandfather Frank Brumley, a retired Green Beret and his grandson, Connor Brumley, work together to place flags on graves Saturday at Port Hudson National Cemetery Advocate photo by Hilton Eymard Buy Now Cub Scouts Elijah Chustz and Will Frederickson work together to place flags on graves. Advocate photo by Hilton Eymard Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Area Boy Scouts and other groups took part in a solemn ceremony Saturday placing flags at the grave sites during the annual Flags at Port Hudson ceremony. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email