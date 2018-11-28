Zachary wins on the road to advance to semifinals
The Broncos traveled to Acadiana, which is always a tough place to play, and came out with a 26-14 win to advance to the 5A semifinals.
Zachary (11-2) will travel again Friday to No. 2 Destrehan.
The Rams ran their veer offense to perfection and scored on a Larry Greene 4-yard touchdown to take a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. The Broncos were forced to punt on their next possession and pinned the Rams at their own 1-yard line.
The Bronco defense got the first turnover of the game as Kenyon Martin recovered which led to a R.J. Allen 3-yard touchdown and a 7-6 lead.
Quarterback Keilon Brown scored from 18 yards out on the next Bronco possession to stretch the lead to 14-6 with 6 minutes left in the second quarter. The teams traded possessions and punts in the third quarter until Brown found Chandler Whitfield for a 49-yard catch and run. Brown capped the drive off with a 3-yard touchdown and a 20-6 lead late in the third quarter.
Acadiana responded with a defensive turnover and set up their offense at the Bronco 24-yard line. The Rams converted and scored on a 1-yard touchdown and the 2-point conversion to tighten the game to 20-14 early in the fourth quarter.
Like most good teams, Zachary responded with a 12-play drive that ended with a 3-yard Brown touchdown and the final tally.
Brown had 269 total yards and three touchdowns to lead the offense.
“Acadiana is known as one of the toughest places to play in Louisiana. The fact that our guys were able to go there and win is big,” said coach David Brewerton.
Zachary faces a Destrehan team loaded with talent including LSU verbal commitment, running back John Emery.
“Destrehan is a tradition-rich program that continues to produce huge D1 talent year in year out; they have the number one ranked running back in the United States,” Brewerton said.
Playing well on the road is nothing new for a team like Zachary. “We must continue to play our style of football in order to compete in this game,” Brewerton said