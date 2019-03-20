Tuesday is American Diabetes Association Alert Day, and the Americana YMCA wants residents of Zachary to know about their risk for prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes, as well as preventive steps they can take to reduce the chances of developing the disease.
Tuesday is American Diabetes Association Alert Day, and the YMCA of the Capital Area wants residents of the Capital Area to know about their risk for prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes, as well as preventive steps they can take reduce the chances of developing the disease.
In the United States alone, diabetes affects over 30 million people; another 84.1 million Americans have prediabetes, yet only about 10 percent are aware of it. These statistics are alarming, and the impact on the cost of health care (in 2012 alone, the ADA estimates that diabetes cost the health care system $245 billion) makes preventing the number of new cases of Type 2 diabetes important, a news release said.
The nation’s struggle with obesity and type 2 diabetes is no surprise, but the number of people with prediabetes is a growing issue, especially when so few people realize they have the condition.
Prediabetes is a condition in which individuals have blood glucose levels that are higher than normal but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. Few people realize they have the condition, which is often preventable by adopting behavior changes that include eating healthier and increasing physical activity. People with prediabetes are at risk for not only developing Type 2 diabetes, but also cardiovascular disease, stroke and other conditions, the release said.
The YMCA encourages all adults to take a diabetes risk test at www.ymcabr.org/dpp. Several factors that could put a person at risk for Type 2 diabetes include family history, age, weight and activity level, among others.
The YMCA offers a diabetes prevention program and health and wellness programs.
Some basic lifestyle changes that contribute to weight loss and an increased focus on healthy living can decrease the risk for Type 2 diabetes. Among these are:
- Reduce portion sizes of the foods you eat that may be high in fat or calories.
- Keep a food diary to increase awareness of eating patterns and behaviors.
- Be moderately active at least 30 minutes per day five days a week.
- Choose water to drink instead of beverages with added sugar.
- Incorporate more activity in your day, like taking the stairs or parking farther away from your destination.
- Speak to your doctor about diabetes risk factors, especially if you have a family history of the disease or are overweight.
To learn about the YMCA’s healthy living programs, visit ymcabr.org or contact Julie Russell at jrussell@ymcabr.org.