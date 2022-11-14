zac Cole signing .jpg

Zachary resident Cole Cranford, a senior at Catholic High School, signs his national letter of intent Nov. 9 to play baseball at Tulane University. Standing with him are his parents Mary, left, and Todd, his sister, Camille, and his grandmother, Marie Coulon, right.

 Provided photo

Zachary resident Cole Cranford, a senior at Catholic High School, signed his National Letter of Intent Nov. 9 during a ceremony at the school.

