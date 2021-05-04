Live music coming up
Downtown Live at the Gazebo will feature the Zachary High School Drama Department opening for Big River Express Band. The high schoolers will perform songs from their musical "50's Band Stand." The free event is at 6 p.m. May 14 at the gazebo at Virginia and Florida streets. Food trucks, beer and wine, snowballs, ice cream, cotton candy and popcorn will be on sale. Bring your chair or blanket. Leave pets and ice chests at home.
Camps are on the way
As COVID-19 restrictions ease, summer activities are popping up. If you have a camp or vacation Bible school or other activity you want to invite people to, send the information to zachary@theadvocate.com
Camps seen on Facebook include the JP Pierre Wrestling Camp on July 12-15, North Baton Rouge Youth Soccer Association Summer Soccer Camp in May, June and July, The Zachary Basketball Camp May 25-28, and Zachary High School Lady Broncos Softball Camp on May 26-28. Check out the groups on Facebook for information.
Spring/summer hours start for market
The Zachary Farmers Market has moved to its spring and summer hours: 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday.
Temporary deadline changes to end soon
The temporary deadlines announced because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, should end soon. For now, deadlines for submitting items to The Plainsman remain 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Help the dogs by walking
Download the ResQWalk app onto your phone to help the Must Luv Dogs group, which rescues dogs in East Feliciana Parish and Zachary. Each time you walk, open the app and press “start.” It runs in the background so you can check emails, text and use your phone. Once the walk is over, press “finish.” The app tracks your miles and adds them to the group's monthly total, allowing it to share in the designated donations of the month. It's a way to contribute to the mission of Must Luv Dogs.