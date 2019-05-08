State golf results
The Zachary girls golf team finished as the runner-up in Division I at the State Golf Championships held April 29-30 at Les Vieux Chenes in Cade. Kylie O’Brien tied for third with a score of 160, three strokes from winning the overall championship. Emily Hagan placed 16th with a score of 180.
The boys competed April 29-30 at the Wetlands in Lafayette. Kyle Bennett was the low man shooting 76 on day one and 81 on day two to place 21st overall. Coaches Kenny Langlois and Johnny Nagle will have all of the girls and boys who competed this year back to make 2019-20 a potential championship year.
ZAF Golf Tournament results
The 16th annual ZAF golf tournament was held April 22. Twenty-two teams competed in the four-man scramble and enjoyed an afternoon of fellowship at Copper Mill Golf Course. The winning team, with a score of 55, consisted of Robbie Langlois, Tommy Langlois, Kenny Wells and Ronnie Guyon. Zachary Mayor David Amrhein was the winner of the “closest to the hole” award and the longest drive was registered by Neil Manuel.
State 5A meet results
Though a repeat was not in order on the team side for either the boys or girls at the 2019 5A State Championships at LSU on May 5, some outstanding individual performances garnered the boys a second-place finish and the girls third place. Chaun Moore tied for first place in the high jump (6-4). Sean Burrell won the 200 meter (20.79) and 400 meter (46.52), and was named the outstanding performer. Burrell also placed second in the 110-meter hurdles. Orsciana Beard was the outstanding performer for the girls with a win in the 100 hurdles (14.84) and triple jump (39-1), and a second-place finish in the long jump.
Zachary High track team gives back
On April 27, the Zachary boys and girls track teams supported Zachary High School student Brian Littles by volunteering at the 10th Active for Autism Run/Walk. Track athletes helped set up water stations, and handed out water and fruit to participants as they competed to raise money for autistic children in the Baton Rouge area.
Broncos baseball season ends in the quarterfinals
West Monroe’s long drought of wins against the Zachary Broncos in multiple sports came to an end on May 3-4 in its best of three 5A quarterfinal baseball matchup held at John Herty Field. The Rebels picked up a victory in an eight-inning series opener that saw the Broncos fight back to tie the game with a 3-run seventh inning. The Rebels picked up two runs in the top of the eighth and the Broncos could not respond.
Both teams got a long break to sleep in after the Friday game as rain moved into the area, postponing the start time to 6 p.m. The Broncos' Zach Farr picked up the win, and big hits by Jayden Williams and Maverick McClure led to a 7-5 victory for the Broncos that tied the series at 1-1.
Both teams agreed to play the third game at 10:20 p.m. May 4. The crowd for both teams stayed late as the game ended at 1:39 a.m. May 5. The Rebels bats and Bronco errors were too much as the West Monroe team made the long trip home early the morning of May 5 with a 15-7 victory to win the series 2-1.