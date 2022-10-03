It's time to check in on fall sports in Zachary and what's happening with current and former Zachary athletes.
Zachary athletes and former athletes are competing at all ages — from elementary school to professional athletics — with competitions taking place in town, not so far (Brusly) and as far as Canada.
Next week, an update on Zachary High School senior golfer Drew Silman’s trip to Pebble Beach, California.
Athletes are doing their thing on the turf, in the fairway, on the levees, on the hardwood and in the water.
At the time of writing, former ZHS running back Boston Scott and the Philadelphia Eagles were 3-0. Scott has 29 yards on 10 carries so far this year, with one rushing touchdown and one reception.
Former ZHS football player Trea Shropshire is entering his senior season as a wide receiver at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Last year, he earned Conference USA honorable mention All-Conference honors. UAB has a 2-1 record and Shropshire has a long catch of 56 yards. The Blazers and Shropshire will be back in Louisiana on consecutive weekends to play LSU on Nov. 19 and Louisiana Tech on Nov. 26.
Lindsey Scott and the University of the Incarnate Word are 3-1 and Scott’s first trip back to Louisiana was a tough one as SLU gave the Cardinals their only loss. Scott was back on Oct. 1 to face McNeese and will make return trips to Louisiana to play Nicholls on Oct. 15 and Northwestern State on Nov. 19.
At the time of writing, Incarnate Word has the top-rated offense and Scott was the second-ranked passer in 1-AA football.
Scott’s former ZHS receiver target Douglas Coleman is in the Canadian Football League, where he is a defensive back for the Ottawa Redblacks. To date, Coleman has recorded 11 tackles in two games. The Redblacks have five regular season games remaining to get in playoff contention.
Coach Julie Peveto and the ZHS swim team regular season is coming to a close as the city championship (Oct. 28) and state championship (Nov. 18) loom on the horizon.
At the Sept. 24 10-team meet, the girls finished fifth overall, with a third place in the 400-freestyle relay. The boys finished first with a third-place finish in the 200-medley relay and second place in the 200-freestyle relay.
Top individual performers were Jamarcus Samuel and Reece Achord, who finished second and third, respectively, in the 100 breast stroke.
Damien Sprouse and Noah Mckneely finished third and fourth overall in a Sept. 17 cross-country meet at Denham Springs. The boys team finished second overall. Rylee Diegnan was the top finisher for the girls in fourth place.
Coach Julie Fink and the team will need to continue to bring times down as the Bronco Cross Country Stampede at Port Hudson is fast approaching (Oct. 15) followed by the Metro Cross Country championship on Oct. 27.
Northwestern Middle School and Copper Mill’s cross-country teams are also stretching their legs. At the Brusly Middle Invitational on Sept. 17, Northwestern's Max Gennaro finished first overall (13:39.34), with Gage Gould of Copper Mill finishing fourth overall. Cecelia Duggan’s third place was the high finisher for the girls.
On Sept. 24, the Northwestern and Copper Mill runners returned to Brusly for the Brusly Middle Cinclaire Run on the Levee. Gennaro picked up another overall victory (13:11.95) for the boys and the Braves finished first overall, with Copper Mill coming in third. On the girl’s side, Duggan was the winner (15:10.60) with Jacelyn Smith, of Copper Mill, finishing fourth overall.
The young ZHS volleyball team has had an up and down season thus far as they are nearing district play. The Broncos are 5-7 with a 3-2 record at home. They will be home for a nondistrict game against Central Private (Oct. 17) and two district games against Central (Oct. 24) and Scotlandville (Oct. 26).