Zachary Chamber of Commerce executive director named
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce hired Ashleigh McHugh as its executive director.
McHugh was born and raised in Zachary and is a Zachary High graduate. She believes that locally owned businesses are the heartbeat of the community.
McHugh will work with hundreds of business owners, professionals and nonprofit organizations within the chamber, providing expansive networking opportunities and reliable advertising. She will utilize her background in customer service, retail management and marketing to support and promote the businesses within the chamber.
Her husband, Ben McHugh, Zachary High physics and anatomy teacher, coaches wrestling for the high school, as well as ages 6-14 through Stallion Wrestling Academy. They have two dogs and are fosters and volunteers with Must Luv Dogs Rescue.
Lunch & Learn with the chamber
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux will be the speaker at a Lunch & Learn at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Americana YMCA. He will cover topics such as the upcoming election for Zachary police chief, security in schools, crime trends in the community and more topics concerning Zachary and the surrounding areas. A Q&A session will be offered. Purchase tickets at https://tinyurl.com/4ruvrckb.
Lane Foundation to host annual golf tournament
The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fifth annual golf tournament will be Oct. 28 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Registration is underway. Entry fee is $500 per team or $125 per golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag and refreshments and food along the course. Various sponsorships are available, with all proceeds benefiting Lane’s Healthcare Heroes.
For team registration or sponsorship information, visit lanermc.org or call (225) 658-6699.