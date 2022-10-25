As a part of the Zachary Community School District’s Social Emotional Learning Initiative, a list of words has been compiled that are important for all students to understand to improve their social and emotional development, according to a news release.
From this list, the district will focus on one word each month as the “Word of the Month,” the release says.
The district encourages schools to emphasize these words throughout the month by placing them on marquees, sharing them with families through bulletins, and other creative ways to encourage the students and families to engage in spreading and using these powerful words, the release says.
The words of the month are:
- August: Respect
- September: Self-management
- October: Responsibility
- November: Gratitude
- December: Kindness
- January: Honesty
- February: Courage
- March: Optimism
- April: Cooperation
- May: Self-awareness
Social-emotional learning is the process of developing self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making.
Social-emotional learning helps students to build healthy relationships and communicate effectively, the release says. It also improves students’ attitudes and beliefs about themselves, others and school, while increasing their academic performance and building confidence.