Two Zachary community organizations, ZEPTO and Jonathan’s Closet, held a school uniform drive Saturday to help meet needs of local families by creating a vehicle to rehome Zachary Community School Uniforms.
Barrels for donations were placed at Whimsical Alley, 4512 Virginia St., and YMCA Americana, 4200 Liberty Way. New and used uniforms were accepted at the Zachary Community School Board Office and volunteers set up tables for distributing uniforms to local families.
Whimsical Alley representative Taylor Watts said there was an overwhelmingly good response from Saturday morning shoppers at the toy store. “The barrel was full to the top,” she said. “The community really did rally and drop off all kinds of uniforms for kids who will need them this fall.”
Jonathan’s Closet, a group of volunteers formed by Zachary police officer Justin Nevels, gathers and distributes clothes and other household items to families hit with sudden loss after fires, storms and personal crises. Nevels said the group looks for ways to collect and store items that could be a “one-stop-shop” for a family in need. In addition, people often want to give to a group, unlike Good Will or Salvation Army, that would not resale donated items.
ZEPTO, the Zachary Elementary Parent Teacher Organization, covers all five elementary schools in the district, said Lauren Jackson, ZEPTO president. “We do fundraising events throughout the year to raise money to go back to the schools and everything that we raise goes back to the schools for teacher grants,” she said.
Afton McNatt, the group’s vice president, explained tens of thousands is raised to enrich and support the schools. “I think last year we gave around $20,000 in teacher grants,” she said. “We gave $500 per school grade level in grants and then we hosted back-to-school and teacher appreciation events.”
After the school year starts, uniforms can be donated at each school site and those interested in joining ZEPTO can visit www.zacharyelementarypto.com.